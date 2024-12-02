BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
FEMINISTS STERILIZE THEMSELVES ⚢ OVER TRUMP WIN
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
79 views • 5 months ago

In this video I discuss an escalation in unhinged behavior from feminists after the Trump victory in the 2024 presidential election

Sources:


NYPost Article: https://nypost.com/2024/12/01/us-news/women-blame-trumps-election-for-decision-to-get-sterilized/


Inside Edition Clip: https://youtu.be/zfiMZMx3mW0?si=pwYBB_FvZ2kgPh4K


#Election2024 #4BMovement #IamSean90


FAIR USE NOTICE

This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KxB8GwW-YOg

Keywords
feministsmulti pronged offensivepost election meltdownactual justice warriorself-sterilization
