"The CCP Has Not Only Invaded America's Airspace, Social Media Platforms, And Mainstream Media, But They Have Also Weaponized America's Federal Government Agencies — The FBI, SEC, IRS, And SDNY. One Of The BiggestManifestations Of The CCP's Weaponization Of Taxpayer Dollar-Funded Agencies Is The Lawsuits Against Mr. Miles Guo, The CCP's Number One Enemy!"





Joshua Feuerstein (@joshfeuerstein), founder of America First News, with the #NFSC at #CPAC2023 discussing the extent of CCP infiltration of the U.S.



