Dr. Stella Immanuel & Dr. Rashid Buttar | Are We Living Through Revelation Chapter 6?

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Dr. Stella Immanuel & Dr. Rashid Buttar |
Part 1 - Dr. Stella Immanuel
Part 2 - Dr. Rashid Buttar
Part 3 - Dr. Rashid Buttar Video
Part 4 - Nathan Su Video
Learn More Today At: www.DrStellaMD.com
Learn More Today At: https://askdrbuttar.com/
Learn More Today At: www.LoudMouthPrayer.org
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Learn More Today At: www.JacksonLahmeyer.com
Learn More Today At: Chinese Researchers Develop New AI Tech to Screen ‘Loyalty’ of Communist Party Members
https://www.theepochtimes.com/chinese-researchers-develop-new-ai-tech-to-screen-loyalty-of-communist-party-members_4593375.html
“14 If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.” - 2 Chronicles 7:14
Isaiah 64: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Isaiah%2064&version=KJV
Ephesians 6:12 - 12 For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.