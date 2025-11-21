Lebanese lawmakers call on government to take action amid Israel ceasefire violations - Nov 20th

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lebanese lawmakers call on government to take action amid Israel ceasefire violations
Mariam Saleh reports from Beirut, PRESSTV.
Adding:
West Bank on verge of 3rd intifada amid rising Israeli violence: PFLP
The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine has warned that the occupied West Bank is on the verge of a third intifada (uprising), as rising Israeli violence has fueled Palestinians’ anger.