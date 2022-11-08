The 49 minute mark BEGINS the NEW SCRIPTURE Every kingdom DIVIDED (AGAINST) down COMPLETLEY RESOLVED

The Truth mirrored from the Cory Barbee YouTube channel for Jonathan Kleck

https://youtu.be/5HMOLxtQsO0

Quotation from original video description….”100% NOLYN _ This is Beyond Proven Now!!!!!_ The KINGDOM Divided is the EARTH and the MALE Energy is Contrary to FEMALE .. There are Some Serious Horrifying Realities for those who have set themselves AGAINST The TRUTH.. The BIBLE Declares the Absolute TRUTH of the WORD and The LORD GOD Whom I Serve Has Made an Open SHEW Of the Principalities through the Presentation of the Mystery that was hidden from our Sight.. The MYSTERY is Solved and the Hidden Enemy is Now Naked and Exposed. The Time of the LORD GOD'S VENGEANCE Upon the Inhabitants of the EARTH has Made Itself Manifest as well. The Time of the FEMALE Rival is Here......Prepare the way of the LORD."

https://www.youtube.com/c/CoryBarbee

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thejonathankleck/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LFx0p7JkTS4D/

https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8

https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eebrabyroc

https://show-notes.net/

http://www.kleckfiles.com/

https://jonathankleckuncensored.weebly.com/

https://twitter.com/JonathanKleck











