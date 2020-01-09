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UFO 01072020 TR3B SpaceForce
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267 views • January 09, 2020
I captured this UFO @ approximately 9am 01072020 in Las Vegas. The video doesn't show it clearly but it was a transparent triangle shape. The bright points seemed to be lights or some kind of self illuminated points on the UFO. Is it one of our space force craft or is it from some other place in the galaxy?
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