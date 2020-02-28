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Saturn V liftoff (Apollo 12) 1969 & Atlas-Centaur explosion 1962
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13 views • February 28, 2020
Koyaanisqatsi: Finale
La sequenza del razzo è in realtà due razzi diversi. Il razzo che lascia la piattaforma di lancio è il Saturno V che trasportava Apollo 12 sulla luna nel 1969. L'esplosione dell'Atlante-Centauro del 1962 fu un fallimento del test senza pilota, ma Scott Carpenter lanciò il Mercury-Atlas 7 solo 16 giorni dopo! Al tempo in cui fu costruito Koyaanisqatsi non c'erano mai stati astronauti uccisi da un veicolo spaziale che esplodeva, quindi modificare un lancio presidiato con successo per sembrare un fallimento è interessante.
La sequenza del razzo è in realtà due razzi diversi. Il razzo che lascia la piattaforma di lancio è il Saturno V che trasportava Apollo 12 sulla luna nel 1969. L'esplosione dell'Atlante-Centauro del 1962 fu un fallimento del test senza pilota, ma Scott Carpenter lanciò il Mercury-Atlas 7 solo 16 giorni dopo! Al tempo in cui fu costruito Koyaanisqatsi non c'erano mai stati astronauti uccisi da un veicolo spaziale che esplodeva, quindi modificare un lancio presidiato con successo per sembrare un fallimento è interessante.
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