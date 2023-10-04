Emergency Alert Test Will Be Sent Out Today On ALL U.S. Cellphones, TV and Radio Services

- Your electronic devices may alarm you today — but there's a reason for that.





A nationwide test of the federal emergency alert system will be broadcast at approximately 2:20 p.m. EDT to cellphones, televisions and radios across the United States.

The test will occur simultaneously across time zones, so people in the middle of the country can expect it at 1:20 p.m. Central Time, or 12:20 p.m. Mountain Time. On the West Coast it will be at 11:20 a.m. Pacific Time. In most of Alaska it's at 10:20 a.m., and in Hawaii, 8:20 a.m. local time. #Breaking #News #emergencyalertsystem





Learn More:

Why an emergency alert test sounded today on all U.S. cellphones

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/emergency-alert-test-will-sound-oct-4-on-all-us-cellphones/ar-AA1hADiC





