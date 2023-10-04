Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Emergency Alert Test Will Be Sent Out Today On ALL U.S. Cellphones, TV and Radio Services
channel image
Alex Hammer
4338 Subscribers
95 views
Published 21 hours ago

- Your electronic devices may alarm you today — but there's a reason for that.


A nationwide test of the federal emergency alert system will be broadcast at approximately 2:20 p.m. EDT to cellphones, televisions and radios across the United States.

The test will occur simultaneously across time zones, so people in the middle of the country can expect it at 1:20 p.m. Central Time, or 12:20 p.m. Mountain Time. On the West Coast it will be at 11:20 a.m. Pacific Time. In most of Alaska it's at 10:20 a.m., and in Hawaii, 8:20 a.m. local time. #Breaking #News #emergencyalertsystem


Learn More:

Why an emergency alert test sounded today on all U.S. cellphones

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/emergency-alert-test-will-sound-oct-4-on-all-us-cellphones/ar-AA1hADiC


Your Support of Independent Media Is Appreciated.

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/DAHBOO7

Socials~

DLive- https://dlive.tv/DAHBOO7

Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/dahboo7

https://twitter.com/dahboo7

UWN Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/DAHBOO7/


Shared from and subscribe to:

DAHBOO77

https://www.youtube.com/c/DAHBOO77/videos


Keywords
biblepropagandaweather warfaregenocidenwoagenda 21agenda 30geo engineeringpsy opsfrequency weaponsmedical tyrannyforced vaccinesbio warfarecovid hoaxmanufactured fires

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket