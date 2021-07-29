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The Parental Guide to Removing Critical Race Theory | Flyover Conservatives
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30 views • July 29, 2021
#CriticalRaceTheory #CRT #FlyoverConservatives
Welcome to the Flyover Conservatives podcast with David and Stacy Whited. Breaking down current events and examining culture through the lens of conservative Christian values.
Feel led to donate and support the Flyover message?
https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate
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Twitter: @davidmwhited
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ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives
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"How prevalent is CRT... REALLY?" This is a question we have heard many times now... so to answer that question is expert, Dr. Mary Byrne.
In this video, she walks you though a step by step process on how to combat this Marxist agenda in your child’s school.
Full of great resources and tips, this is a video you won’t want to miss.
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Dr. Mary Bryne Handouts
https://www.dropbox.com/s/jybro6n69la8obw/Dr.%20Mary%20Bryne%20Handouts.pdf?dl=0
Slides Used In This Presentation
https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/h2coi050fqzxjon8yz35m/Action-plan.pptx?dl=0&;rlkey=gwcb0e5ygzb82jmtfxgsrt4vu
Welcome to the Flyover Conservatives podcast with David and Stacy Whited. Breaking down current events and examining culture through the lens of conservative Christian values.
Feel led to donate and support the Flyover message?
https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate
Get Flyover Conservatives Merch @
https://flyoverconservatives.com/merch
(Discount Code "FlyoverYoutube" for 10% off)
Follow us @
Twitter: @davidmwhited
Facebook Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives
Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/
Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com
ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
"How prevalent is CRT... REALLY?" This is a question we have heard many times now... so to answer that question is expert, Dr. Mary Byrne.
In this video, she walks you though a step by step process on how to combat this Marxist agenda in your child’s school.
Full of great resources and tips, this is a video you won’t want to miss.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dr. Mary Bryne Handouts
https://www.dropbox.com/s/jybro6n69la8obw/Dr.%20Mary%20Bryne%20Handouts.pdf?dl=0
Slides Used In This Presentation
https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/h2coi050fqzxjon8yz35m/Action-plan.pptx?dl=0&;rlkey=gwcb0e5ygzb82jmtfxgsrt4vu
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