YOU ARE BEING REPLACED

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213 views • August 16, 2021
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Question: “I am a white male, 38, and my former boss, a Chinese woman I joined the company with, verbalized, at least once, her agenda to “fix” the department by bringing in more Chinese people, another comment was that I don’t fit the stereotype of a white person, because I am smart. She slowly started taking action in the department to replace non-Chinese people with Chinese people, and soon I too was in the cross hairs. She was initially successful, 50% of the hires were Chinese, replacing all non-Chinese, until I took some measured strategic actions and now she is no longer at our company. The questions is can these strategies be generalized for others to use and to be used in other scenarios?”
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▶️ MP3: https://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/4139/vagna-freworks-call-in-show-july-4th-2018
▶️ Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-4139-vagna-freworks-call-in-show-july-4th-2018
Question: “I am a white male, 38, and my former boss, a Chinese woman I joined the company with, verbalized, at least once, her agenda to “fix” the department by bringing in more Chinese people, another comment was that I don’t fit the stereotype of a white person, because I am smart. She slowly started taking action in the department to replace non-Chinese people with Chinese people, and soon I too was in the cross hairs. She was initially successful, 50% of the hires were Chinese, replacing all non-Chinese, until I took some measured strategic actions and now she is no longer at our company. The questions is can these strategies be generalized for others to use and to be used in other scenarios?”
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 1. Donate: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 2. Newsletter Sign-Up: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
▶️ 3. On YouTube: Subscribe, Click Notification Bell
▶️ 4. Subscribe to the Freedomain Podcast: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com
▶️ 5. Follow Freedomain on Alternative Platforms
🔴 Bitchute: http://bitchute.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Minds: http://minds.com/stefanmolyneux
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