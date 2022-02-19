Jennifer Raybon For Congress Reawakening Tour

February 18, 2022 Running for Florida Congressional District 11Jennifer Ruffing Raybon, Esquire Advocate LegalConstitutional CandidatePassionate Pursuer of Justice; Fearless Thought Leader; President/Partner, The Advocate Legal, PLLC; Litigator; Collaborative; Mediator; Business Advocate; Entrepreneur; CEORaised in Central Florida, Jennifer Raybon had a natural propensity for advocacy and a gift for constructive argument. These attributes served her well as she pursued a higher education that eventually led her to the field of law. Her drive and pursuit of excellence drove Jennifer to excel and rise to the top in all her endeavors. As a student, she worked full time and attended college full time, graduating top of her class, summa cum laude, with a Bachelor in Business Administration. Jennifer continued working while attending law school full-time in the evening, and again graduated with honors, cum laude, with a Juris Doctorate degree.Jennifer has spent her entire legal career as an advocate in litigation, first as a criminal defense attorney and then in civil litigation. Over the years, she pondered whether there was a more effective and efficient method for resolving conflict. Seeing the ill effects of litigation on individuals and families, Jennifer became a Florida Supreme Court certified circuit civil mediator to broaden her skill set to include aiding parties in resolving conflict without the need to litigate matters. Mediation has become an enormous aid to the courts, reducing the overall case load on the system and resolving matters more quickly and cost-efficiently for the parties; but, mediation is not without its limitations. Recognizing those limitations, Jennifer continued the pursuit of how can the resolution of conflict be made even better!