Covid Vaccines under the Microscope | La Quinta Columna

If at any time you are forced to undergo medical or surgical treatment by "medical or sanitary" personnel, expose the contents of this short video to the personnel forcing you to be immunised as a condition of your admission or surgery.
DOWNLOAD IT AND SHARE IT, USE IT AND GET THESE PEOPLE IN TROUBLE. In most cases, they will change their minds.
Source @La Quinta Columna
