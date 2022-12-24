James Bartley & Judith Kwoba Grid Shutdowns, New World Order and the New Normal

Part 2: https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2022/12/24/shutdowns-nwo-new-normal/
Judith Kwoba returns to The Cosmic Switchboard Show to update us on conditions in Germany where the temps are well below freezing already. Europe came within a hairsbreadth of having its electrical grid shut down. Judith explains what happened.
In Part 2 Judith discusses the implications of a Magnetic Pole Shift and its potential effects on Human Consciousness. Judith also discusses Focused Intent and its effect on the Quantum Reality. An understanding of these principles will ensure our Ultimate Victory over the Draco-Orion forces that hold Earth in its thrall.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.