James Bartley & Judith Kwoba Grid Shutdowns, New World Order and the New Normal
FOB Cosmic Switchboard
Published 18 hours ago |

Part 2: https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2022/12/24/shutdowns-nwo-new-normal/

Judith Kwoba returns to The Cosmic Switchboard Show to update us on conditions in Germany where the temps are well below freezing already. Europe came within a hairsbreadth of having its electrical grid shut down. Judith explains what happened.

In Part 2 Judith discusses the implications of a Magnetic Pole Shift and its potential effects on Human Consciousness. Judith also discusses Focused Intent and its effect on the Quantum Reality. An understanding of these principles will ensure our Ultimate Victory over the Draco-Orion forces that hold Earth in its thrall.

Keywords
new world orderpower outageseuropenew normalgas shortage

