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Affirmative Action aka Diversity Hiring Comes Home To Roost. Thx Boomer.
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98 views • December 04, 2020
Dear Oriental aka East Asian People. You are now white and as such I expect to see more Merica swag Nascar/ Beer / Rebel Flags and Mullets please. From the dipsticks to whom everything is a Racist, White Supremest, Assorted Phobist Dog Whistle I present to you a lesson in Irony. Gotta Strike While the Irony Is Hot my friends.
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