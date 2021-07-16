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Transvestigation: Business leaders CEO's✌club ,, TRANNY POWER
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113 views • July 16, 2021
Transvestigation: Business leaders CEO's✌club ,, TRANNY POWER
Do your own research. This proposition is not as daft as it first sounds.
Poker faced media, journalists, celebrities, musicians and politicians could all be birds of a feather, part of a big club where they all play their part no matter how small. A new normal that you never even noticed - could life long androgynous disguises be the basis of just about all conspiracies both historical and current ?
Welcome to the greatest show on earth.
www.brandnewtube.com/@TheGreatestShowOnEarth
CHECK OUT THESE *SITES* EVERYTHING THE MSM DONT WANT YOU TO KNOW , LINK BELOW
https://www.algora.com/Algora_blog/. .......................................................
Here is an interesting study from England comparing the percentage of vaccinated and unvaccinated people who ended up dying or in emergency:
https://viableopposition.blogspot.com/2021/07/hospitalization-and-deaths-vaccinated.html
Do your own research. This proposition is not as daft as it first sounds.
Poker faced media, journalists, celebrities, musicians and politicians could all be birds of a feather, part of a big club where they all play their part no matter how small. A new normal that you never even noticed - could life long androgynous disguises be the basis of just about all conspiracies both historical and current ?
Welcome to the greatest show on earth.
www.brandnewtube.com/@TheGreatestShowOnEarth
CHECK OUT THESE *SITES* EVERYTHING THE MSM DONT WANT YOU TO KNOW , LINK BELOW
https://www.algora.com/Algora_blog/. .......................................................
Here is an interesting study from England comparing the percentage of vaccinated and unvaccinated people who ended up dying or in emergency:
https://viableopposition.blogspot.com/2021/07/hospitalization-and-deaths-vaccinated.html
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