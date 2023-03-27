https://gettr.com/post/p2cnauk89eb

3/25/2023 Nicole on Wise Guys: The Whistleblowers' Movement and the New Federal State of China, founded and led by Miles Guo, seek to take down the Chinese Communist Party from within. For those who admire communism, we would like to have a fair trade with you, and you can go to Communist China to enjoy the free indoctrination and concentration camps.

#WiseGuys #JohnTabacco #LouisGelormino #NFSC #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuoNow





3/25/2023 妮可参加Wise Guys脱口秀：郭文贵先生创立和引领的爆料革命和新中国联邦就是要以共灭共；我们愿意和那些羡慕共产主义的美国人做个交换，你们去中共国享受免费的集中营和思想灌输吧

#新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #立即释放郭文贵



