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THE FED'S EXTINCTION: Why the Federal Reserve Is About to Virtually Disappear
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
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THE FED'S EXTINCTION: Why the Federal Reserve Is About to Virtually Disappear


FULL SHOW HERE: https://rumble.com/v79whga-the-fed-is-dead-welcome-to-the-new-monetary-system.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a


Jerome Powell was central casting. He played his role perfectly—keeping rates low, letting the economy curdle like milk on a 94-degree driveway, making sure everyone smelled it and complained about it.


In this incisive analysis, John Michael Chambers and Rob Cunningham dissect the final act of the Federal Reserve as we know it. Powell wasn't a rogue actor. He was a controlled demolition tool—setting the conditions for the new chairman to do what's necessary. The timing is everything.


Now Kevin Warsh steps in. Judy Shelton understands the play. The Fed will virtually disappear—in name only at best, completely gone at worst. The new currency is being minted and distributed by the U.S. Treasury, signed by the President, with no Federal Reserve note anywhere on the document. No QE. No quantitative tightening. No involvement in the equation.


The global deal has been struck. In China, the interoperability agreement was signed. Trump and Xi—representing 47% of the world's GDP—shook hands and agreed: partners, not conflict. Iran gets no nuke. The Strait of Hormuz stays open. Add India, Russia, Japan, and the world has been told one word: dismissed.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

Keywords
last federal reserve chairmanpowell central castingextinction of federal reservenew treasury currencytrump signature dollarinteroperability china dealpowell net net timinggrowth does not cause inflationoverprinting money inflationsovereign treasury issuancefed disappearingkevin warsh transitionrate cuts without inflationtwo men 47 percent gdppowell middle finger president
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