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Anthony Bourdain Channeled by Karl Mollison 15 Aug 2021short
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from https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Anthony_Bourdain
Anthony Michael Bourdain June 25, 1956 – June 8, 2018
was an American celebrity chef, author, and travel
documentarian, who starred in programs focusing on the
exploration of international culture, cuisine, and the
human condition.
Bourdain was a 1978 graduate of The Culinary Institute
of America and a veteran of a number of professional
kitchens during his career, which included many years
spent as an executive chef at Brasserie Les Halles in
Manhattan.
He first became known for his bestselling book Kitchen
Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly (2000).
His first food and world-travel television show A Cook's
Tour ran for 35 episodes on the Food Network in 2002 and
2003. In 2005, he began hosting the Travel Channel's
culinary and cultural adventure programs Anthony Bourdain:
No Reservations (2005–2012) and The Layover (2011–2013).
In 2013, he began a three-season run as a judge on The
Taste, and concurrently switched his travelogue
programming to CNN to host Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown.
Though best known for his culinary writings and television
presentations, along with several books on food and cooking
and travel adventures, Bourdain also wrote both fiction and
historical nonfiction.
In early June 2018, Bourdain was working on an episode of
Parts Unknown in Strasbourg, with his frequent collaborator
and friend Éric Ripert.
On June 8, Ripert became worried when Bourdain had missed
dinner and breakfast. He subsequently found Bourdain dead of
an apparent suicide by hanging in his room at Le Chambard
hotel in Kaysersberg near Colmar.
Christian de Rocquigny du Fayel, the public prosecutor for
Colmar, said Bourdain's body bore no signs of violence and
the suicide appeared to be an impulsive act.
Rocquigny du Fayel disclosed that Bourdain's toxicology
results were negative for narcotics, showing only a trace
of a therapeutic non-narcotic medication.
Bourdain's body was cremated in France on June 13, 2018,
and his ashes were returned to the United States two days
later.
We seemingly break new ground with the testimony from
the Light Being who was Anthony Bourdain when he answers
a question about the circumstances regarding his death.
Anthony Michael Bourdain June 25, 1956 – June 8, 2018
was an American celebrity chef, author, and travel
documentarian, who starred in programs focusing on the
exploration of international culture, cuisine, and the
human condition.
Bourdain was a 1978 graduate of The Culinary Institute
of America and a veteran of a number of professional
kitchens during his career, which included many years
spent as an executive chef at Brasserie Les Halles in
Manhattan.
He first became known for his bestselling book Kitchen
Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly (2000).
His first food and world-travel television show A Cook's
Tour ran for 35 episodes on the Food Network in 2002 and
2003. In 2005, he began hosting the Travel Channel's
culinary and cultural adventure programs Anthony Bourdain:
No Reservations (2005–2012) and The Layover (2011–2013).
In 2013, he began a three-season run as a judge on The
Taste, and concurrently switched his travelogue
programming to CNN to host Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown.
Though best known for his culinary writings and television
presentations, along with several books on food and cooking
and travel adventures, Bourdain also wrote both fiction and
historical nonfiction.
In early June 2018, Bourdain was working on an episode of
Parts Unknown in Strasbourg, with his frequent collaborator
and friend Éric Ripert.
On June 8, Ripert became worried when Bourdain had missed
dinner and breakfast. He subsequently found Bourdain dead of
an apparent suicide by hanging in his room at Le Chambard
hotel in Kaysersberg near Colmar.
Christian de Rocquigny du Fayel, the public prosecutor for
Colmar, said Bourdain's body bore no signs of violence and
the suicide appeared to be an impulsive act.
Rocquigny du Fayel disclosed that Bourdain's toxicology
results were negative for narcotics, showing only a trace
of a therapeutic non-narcotic medication.
Bourdain's body was cremated in France on June 13, 2018,
and his ashes were returned to the United States two days
later.
We seemingly break new ground with the testimony from
the Light Being who was Anthony Bourdain when he answers
a question about the circumstances regarding his death.
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