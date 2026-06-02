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Your Dream Will Not Die—God Will Fulfill It! | Prophet Ezekiah Francis
Berachah Prophetic Ministries
Berachah Prophetic Ministries
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You think life starts later—but your real story begins the moment you encounter God, just like Book of Genesis 37:2 shows with Joseph at 17. Even when people reject you, you’re still deeply loved and chosen. When God saves you, He begins to reveal His plan—you start hearing His voice, receiving direction, just as promised in Acts of the Apostles 2:17.


As you walk with Him, you’ll have dreams and visions you can’t ignore. They may feel impossible, but when God speaks, He fulfills. Staying obedient and putting Him first, like Joseph did, positions you to rise—no matter the situation. Even in hard seasons, what was meant to break you will turn for your good (Romans 8:28).


In these last days, while deception increases (1 Timothy 4:1), those filled with the Spirit will rise. The enemy may try to stop your dream, but he cannot destroy what God has destined. You are called to rule, to overcome, and to walk in purpose.


You are God’s Joseph—chosen, tested, and destined to reign.


Your Dream Will Not Die—God Will Fulfill It!

Zoe Youth Festival 2025

Prophetic Time | 4 May 2026 | Prophet Ezekiah Francis | Berachah Prophetic Ministries ‪@BerachahPropheticMinistries‬


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Ways to Give

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