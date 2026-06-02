Your Dream Will Not Die—God Will Fulfill It! | Prophet Ezekiah Francis

You think life starts later—but your real story begins the moment you encounter God, just like Book of Genesis 37:2 shows with Joseph at 17. Even when people reject you, you’re still deeply loved and chosen. When God saves you, He begins to reveal His plan—you start hearing His voice, receiving direction, just as promised in Acts of the Apostles 2:17.





As you walk with Him, you’ll have dreams and visions you can’t ignore. They may feel impossible, but when God speaks, He fulfills. Staying obedient and putting Him first, like Joseph did, positions you to rise—no matter the situation. Even in hard seasons, what was meant to break you will turn for your good (Romans 8:28).





In these last days, while deception increases (1 Timothy 4:1), those filled with the Spirit will rise. The enemy may try to stop your dream, but he cannot destroy what God has destined. You are called to rule, to overcome, and to walk in purpose.





You are God’s Joseph—chosen, tested, and destined to reign.





Your Dream Will Not Die—God Will Fulfill It!

Zoe Youth Festival 2025

Prophetic Time | 4 May 2026 | Prophet Ezekiah Francis | Berachah Prophetic Ministries ‪@BerachahPropheticMinistries‬





– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –





Watch in Tamil (தமிழ்)

https://youtube.com/live/N5u-Ub6Upv0





Watch in Hindi (हिंदी)

https://youtube.com/live/Rx_1Lg0PNcY





Watch in Telugu (తెలుగు)

https://youtube.com/live/IHfQUAO8SvY





Watch in Malayalam (മലയാളം)

https://youtube.com/live/qnlFpb8lG4w





Watch in Kannada (ಕನ್ನಡ)

https://youtube.com/live/afcl2gJQPPg





– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –





To share your testimonies & for prayers, contact us

+91-9884501270 / +91-44-26501290





(or) Send your prayer requests to the link

https://tr.ee/ca7dzPjTjL





– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –





Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMEnglish





Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Tamil YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMTamil





Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Hindi YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMHindi





Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Telugu YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMTelugu





Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Malayalam YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMMalayalam





Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Kannada YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMKannada





– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –





Follow Berachah Prophetic Ministries:

https://ezekiahfrancis.org/





– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –





Download our Berachah Prophetic Ministries Mobile App:

https://tr.ee/BPM-PlayStore





https://tr.ee/BPM-AppStore





– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –





Ways to Give

UPI : berachpro@icici





https://tr.ee/SOW









– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –





#ezekiahfrancis #benitafrancis #alexander #sudhaalexander #berachahpropheticministries #prophetictime #christianmessage #christinyou #heaven #supernaturallife #prophetic #preaching #word #revelation #rhema #christianmessages #holyspirit