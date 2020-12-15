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9 Thoughtful Self-Care Gifts- Give Healing, Show You Care
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33 views • December 15, 2020
Encouraging others to practice self-care is an easy way to show how much you care. Remind your friends and family to treat themselves well with any of these 9 Thoughtful Self-Care Gifts. Remember, taking 15-20 minutes to relax and unwind is essential to recharge your energy and improve your health.
Continue Reading at Energy Matters, LLC.: https://energymattersllc.com/blogs/news/9-thoughtful-self-care-gifts
Continue Reading at Energy Matters, LLC.: https://energymattersllc.com/blogs/news/9-thoughtful-self-care-gifts
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