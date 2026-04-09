Manufacturing Hate: The Politics Behind Enemy Narratives, an interview with Chris Helali

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Stay informed on current events, visit www.naturalnews.com
Hatred isn’t random—it’s engineered. When entire nations are labeled as enemies, it becomes easier to justify conflict. But behind the rhetoric lies a deeper strategy: divide people, consolidate power. The truth? Ordinary people across borders have more in common than they’re led to believe. Question the narrative.
#MediaManipulation #DivideAndConquer #ThinkCritically #GlobalUnity #TruthMatters #Awareness
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
4:19End Screen