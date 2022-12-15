12/10/2022 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 21: Our fellow fighters protesting in front of the house of Weijian Shan’s daughter in Beverly Hills spoke with a gentleman of Iranian descent
12/10/2022 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 21: Our fellow fighters protesting in front of the house of Weijian Shan’s daughter in Beverly Hills spoke with a gentleman of Iranian descent. The gentleman expressed his support to us when he learned that, just like those Iranians who had to flee the dictatorship of Khomeini, citizens of the New Federal State of China cannot return to their homes in Communist China
