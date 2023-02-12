Create New Account
Prophecy 51 Excerpts CLARION CALL OF THE 144,000, FEAR NOT MY BELOVED LITTLE ONES..! A Coming Barter System! Real Faith & Trust in YAH needed (mirrored)
Yahsladyinred
Published 16 hours ago |

this is a mirrored video

Prophecy 51
THE CLARION CALL OF THE 144,000,
FEAR NOT MY BELOVED LITTLE ONES,
"I AM" RAISING UP A STANDARD AGAINST THE EVIL ONES!
Given to Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu
November 2, 2001




Please visit - https://amightywind.com/home.html   
And check out Apostle Elisheva's Youtube Channel, Yahsladyinred. Please Subscribe to her channel and give a thumbs up to the videos there here is the link:
https://www.youtube.com/YAHSladyinred    ​

You can also watch the uncensored versions of my videos there, so come on and join us and rumble in YAHS jungle!
If you wish to receive YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH as your LORD and SAVIOR today, please click the link below to read and pray along with me the salvation prayer. If you do choose to give your Life to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and receive HIM into your heart, please write me to let me know so we can rejoice together with you.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw   
In YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S name, love and shalom, Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu
AmightyWind YDS Song/Anthem as heard in outro:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4hycw7jksc   
To contact YAHS Beloved Apostle Elisheva
https://amightywind.com/en/contact.html#fh5co-contactme   

See all Prophecies here
https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html  

***

A Soon Worldwide Mandatory Worship & The Mark of the beast from one world satan Superchurch: 

https://amightywind.com/en/markofthebeast.html   

The False Blue Beam Rapture mocks Holy Rapture: 

https://amightywind.com/en/bluebeamteaching.html   
Why we use the Sacred Names of YAHUVEH, YAHUSHUA and SHKHINYAH GLORY: 

https://amightywind.com/en/whyhebrewnames.html   

vaccinesdeceptionheavenholy spiritalienshellholy biblemind controlzombiesamightywind ministrybook of revelationyahushua ha mashiachyahuvehholinessthe last daysthe great tribulationthe ruach ha kodeshyahuveh godholiness unto yahthe mark of the beast 666manmade plaguestrue tested prophetshebrew jewish roots ministrystrangefire false prophets

