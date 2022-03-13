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Pfizer Nano Beast -Whistle Blower Melissa McAtee
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271 views • March 13, 2022
Melissa McAtte is a courageous woman. As a 10-year employee of Pfizer she saw some things that deeply disturbed her, especially when the production of the experimental mRNA injection vials began. She then decided to walk away from her career to become a Pfizer whistle blower.
Source: SGT Report
Source: SGT Report
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