Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/free-speech-on-the-line/

Jill Hines, co-director for Health Freedom Louisiana and plaintiff in the Murthy v. Missouri case, gives her first hand account of the oral arguments before the Supreme Court for this controversial free speech case, as well as the government censorship her organization received which led to her becoming a plaintiff.

POSTED: March 22, 2024