Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s marriage is dead. Here’s the obituary.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bennifer, the alluring union (and disunion, then reunion) of Hollywood and pop music royals Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, has died after a long bout of public discord and a TMZ report, confirmed by People magazine, that Lopez filed for divorce Tuesday in Los Angeles Superior Court — two years after their 2022 wedding. The couple’s relationship, this time, was about 3½ years old.
It was a second death for the seemingly unlikely yet curiously inspired pairing, which combined Affleck’s and Lopez’s first names and formed a 21st-century powerhouse portmanteau that both gave and took away hope for a celebrity-obsessed American culture.