Ramzan Kadyrov met with POWs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Russians and Ukrainians were always like brothers before....It's time to stop the senseless destruction of the Ukrainian people, it's time to start some negotiations.
Adding: Kadyrov admitted that Elon Musk did not gift him a Cybertruck.
"I like to joke with him on social media. He didn't give me the car, the car wasn't mine—I came up with that joke and posted it," he said.