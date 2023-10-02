Create New Account
BLEEDING OUT
The Seeds of Life
Published 19 hours ago

FULL VIDEO LINKS 

Uncensored: Dr. Jason Dean – Plan for AI to OWN HUMANS & Coming Global Cyber Shutdown

https://zeeemedia.com/interview/uncensored-dr-jason-dean-plan-for-ai-to-own-humans-coming-global-cyber-shutdown/

Hope & Tivon - Technology Behind Mind Control, IoB, Hacking Humans EXPOSED!

https://rumble.com/v2zcors-hope-and-tivon-technology-behind-mind-control-iob-hacking-humans-exposed.html

AFTER TALK: Truth Tellers Are Being Murdered

https://rumble.com/v3ltnrb-after-talk-todd-callender-truth-tellers-are-being-murdered.html

VAXXCHOICE PRESENTS: 5G SYMPOSIUM - 6 HR SPECIAL SPEAKERS:

https://app.clouthub.com/#/videos/videos/6a412905-fdb9-4306-a8e2-a0dce76bed89

Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger lays out the horrifying SECRET AGENDA of the UN and WHO - Total enslavement of humanity through a global health dictatorship

https://www.brighteon.com/4d48dab8-db07-4918-bcd5-80b32f4340f6

SGT Report and Brighteon BLACK PILL America

https://www.brighteon.com/d3d3b2e2-8a9a-41d6-bd40-a4fd38e562d3

Celeste Solum on synthetic biology, 5G activation and scary new HUMAN HYBRIDIZATION technologies

https://www.brighteon.com/81039714-357f-4a6c-a33b-180ac0723c99

IS OCT 4 A FEMA RUN DOMESTIC RADIATION BIOTERRORISM ATTACK?

https://rumble.com/v3lhaey-is-oct-4-a-fema-run-domestic-radiation-bioterrorism-attack.html

Connection to Cell the movie & Frequencies

https://rumble.com/vwfoyv-connection-to-cell-the-movie-frequencies.html

ELITES WILL BE ACCELARATING AGENDA 2030 HALFWAY THERE.

https://rumble.com/v3jv10w-elites-will-be-accelarating-agenda-2030-halfway-there..html

5G Activated Zombie Apocalypse

https://www.brighteon.com/418ffa48-8631-4d43-9ef4-fc335219a22a


Keywords
mind control5gartificial intelligencegenocidenaziunited nationsslaveryfascistmedical tyrannydemocideblood clotsworld health organizationbiological weaponvenomglobal governmentcoronavirusgreat resetbrain computer interfacenano lacegraphene oxidemarburg viruspandemic treaty

