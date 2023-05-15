scabelum.com

Create New Account
Published 21 hours ago

Tendremos tertulia con Luis de Miguel, Enrique Vargas, Rafael Ortiz, Rafael Jiménez, el moderador es Francesco Geannai.

A las 21:30 entrevista con el padre Luzón que es vicario parroquial de San Gabriel Arcángel y Capellán coordinador del Hospital Carlos IlI de Madrid, comentaremos sobre uno de sus libros "las seis puertas"(11 de mayo 2023)

healthreligioninformationconsumer

