scabelum.com

Tendremos tertulia con Luis de Miguel, Enrique Vargas, Rafael Ortiz, Rafael Jiménez, el moderador es Francesco Geannai.
A las 21:30 entrevista con el padre Luzón que es vicario parroquial de San Gabriel Arcángel y Capellán coordinador del Hospital Carlos IlI de Madrid, comentaremos sobre uno de sus libros "las seis puertas"(11 de mayo 2023)
