Wrongful Conviction_ The shocking state of Canada’s justice system

As violent crime continues to rise in Canada’s major cities, Canadians are starting to see just how bad our justice system really is. But few think about the other side of the justice system: wrongful incarceration. For example, last month, two New Brunswick men, Walter Gillespie and Robert Mailman, were acquitted after 40 years of being wrongfully incarcerated for a murder which they never committed.





On the first episode of The Faulkner Show, Harrison is joined by Ron Dalton, the co-president of Innocence Canada to discuss wrongful incarceration in Canada and the injustice of Canada’s justice system.





Innocence Canada: https://www.innocencecanada.com/