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World Economic Forum (The Great Reset)
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137 views • September 19, 2020
11 Trillion of more Debt G20, IMF, Central Banks just listen to these Globalists if you had any doubts that they are using Covid-19 as an economic tool to control the population and enslave this video should confirm it for you. They discuss countries advancement toward digital currency and lack off but make no mistake they want every countries central bank to have digital currency as quickly as possible (Hence 5G) as they emphasize the importance of having good fast internet services. They even discuss that if countries cannot pay their debt the IMF can seize resources? the NWO shows its agenda here enslavement by central banks. Awakeningchannel.com
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