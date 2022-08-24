Sudden Changes in Beijing’s Medical Insurance Policy Cause People To Panic and Line Up To Withdraw

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https://gnews.org/post/p1bxb363c
08/22/2022 Spotlight on China: On August 19th, the Beijing Medical Insurance Bureau issued a “Notice on Adjusting the Municipal Employee Basic Medical Insurance Policy,” which caused heated discussions. The announcement worried many people. They formed long lines outside the bank to withdraw cash