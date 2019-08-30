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Police State 2000 - By Alex Jones - 1999
InfowarsFan
InfowarsFan
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32 views • August 30, 2019
Uploaded on August 29 2019
Police State 2000 – Fight the Rise of the Police State. Alex Jones Brings You the Facts - When The Police Become The Military, We All Become Enemies Of The State.

Alex Jones reports from the frontlines of America's unfolding police state, revealing the globalist plot to militarize America's law enforcement and pave the way for tyranny backed by martial law. While our freedoms are being systematically dismantled, our military and law enforcement are being conditioned to enforce New World Order policies on civilians.
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alex jonesinfowarsnewswarsthe alex jones shownew world orderpolise state
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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