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Planned-emic Polio Vaccine Scam
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123 views • September 14, 2021
Another vaccine scam. Polio was nefariously planned on the Public. Suzanne Humphries MD Explains it all.
Before "covid19" PLANdemic we had swine flu scam, spanish flu hoax, polio fraud and other fake diseases/pandemics "thanks" to globalist psychopaths behind big pharma.
mirrored from:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1pAKN0H8EOJV/
Before "covid19" PLANdemic we had swine flu scam, spanish flu hoax, polio fraud and other fake diseases/pandemics "thanks" to globalist psychopaths behind big pharma.
mirrored from:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1pAKN0H8EOJV/
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