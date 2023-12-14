Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - December 14, 2023

Episode 2172 - Only fans is a perverted mess. Born again former participant warns of the dangers. Don’t get demonic tattoos. ELectric buses fail in the winter. Leukemia and vitamin C? Trump Jan 6 trial delayed. Evolution is a hoax. Why were masks forced on the people? Toxic foods to avoid. Slowing the aging process for real! Plus much more! High energy must listen show.
