In the smoldering heartland of Omaha, NE, a musical revolution is underway, masterminded by the audacious multi-instrumentalist, Britt Fiero. Enter the mysterious realm of Vidal & the Shadowy Figures, a band that defies conventions and challenges the very fabric of the establishment. Founded in 2020, Vidal & the Shadowy Figures swiftly captured the imagination of a fervent following, transcending the ordinary with their daring and creative ventures. Like modern-day warriors, they wield their instruments as weapons. VSF's sonic tapestry weaves an eclectic fusion of art-rock, new-wave, and funk, creating a musical alchemy that defies categorization. Sometimes subtly and other times boldly confronting the shackles of corporate governance, served with a thick slice of reto-future nostalgia. Unafraid to traverse uncharted territories, VSF has conquered the airwaves and graced the silver screen, their fearless artistry featured in acclaimed films and broadcast programs that dare question the status quo. With military-grade sonics, their intentions are to shatter the chains of corporate-controlled music, disrupting the very foundations of the industry. "Being independent keeps me honest." Fiero declares. Vidal & the Shadowy Figures emerge as a beacon of hope in an era of artistic conformity. Embrace their cacophony of truth, let their melodies awaken your senses, and join their crusade. The time for musical rebellion is now, and Vidal & the Shadowy Figures are leading the charge.





