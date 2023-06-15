Create New Account
Allegations and Controversies Surrounding Cannabis Company IIPR
The Talking Hedge
Published Yesterday

Allegations of a Ponzi scheme and forged documents have emerged, causing turmoil for the cannabis Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR). The company, known as IIPR, is facing serious accusations that question its business practices and integrity. The allegations suggest that IIPR may have been involved in a fraudulent investment scheme and the creation of forged documents. These claims have raised concerns among investors and stakeholders in the cannabis industry. Show Notes: Allegations of Ponzi Scheme, Forged Documents Plague Cannabis REIT IIPR https://www.greenmarketreport.com/allegations-of-ponzi-scheme-forged-documents-plague-cannabis-reit-iipr/ Glass House CEO Kyle Kazan - Conscious Cannabis https://seekingalpha.com/article/4481149-glass-house-ceo-kyle-kazan-conscious-cannabis

