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WHY ARE YOU AWAKE WHEN SO MANY AREN'T?
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82 views • November 01, 2021
WHY ARE YOU AWAKE WHEN SO MANY AREN'T?
https://rumble.com/vokb01-why-are-you-awake-when-so-many-arent.html
Great analysis of the two distinctive ways peoples view of the reality of the world differs.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VhRMxwaUYatY/
MIRROR SOURCE:
Busting the Box: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/busting-the-box/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/umQfFungwPii/
Those in control desperately want us all vaxxed as soon as possible. Why is this? And why are you awake to the agenda, while so many choose to be asleep? There are five major points awake people understand that asleep people do not. Here they are.
https://rumble.com/vokb01-why-are-you-awake-when-so-many-arent.html
Great analysis of the two distinctive ways peoples view of the reality of the world differs.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VhRMxwaUYatY/
MIRROR SOURCE:
Busting the Box: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/busting-the-box/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/umQfFungwPii/
Those in control desperately want us all vaxxed as soon as possible. Why is this? And why are you awake to the agenda, while so many choose to be asleep? There are five major points awake people understand that asleep people do not. Here they are.
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