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Victory Day military parade held in Moscow
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52 views • May 10, 2022
RT.
The annual parade marking Victory Day took place at Red Square in Moscow. The iconic event, this year marking the 77th anniversary of the defeat of the Nazis in WWII, saw thousands of uniformed troops marching, and dozens of state-of-the-art tanks and weapons on display.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v142srn-victory-day-military-parade-held-in-moscow.html
The annual parade marking Victory Day took place at Red Square in Moscow. The iconic event, this year marking the 77th anniversary of the defeat of the Nazis in WWII, saw thousands of uniformed troops marching, and dozens of state-of-the-art tanks and weapons on display.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v142srn-victory-day-military-parade-held-in-moscow.html
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