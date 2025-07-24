BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Graph - A Tool For Visualizing Expectations
Chickendumplins
Chickendumplins
In a world of charts and models, I made The Graph lol! It is a simple logic based visualization of key factors. Whether you are educating, hiring, managing, or honing an application or process, (whatever the case may be), this tool plots the course and has predictive abilities based on the set of factors chosen. As an example, you may have a position or expectation for something that would ideally contain 5 key knowledge (X) and 6 key skill (Y) components - an employee position or a student subject mastery, let's say. Simply dividing that rectangled ratio with a median line shows the average would fall around a 3:3 (Knowledge to Skill). You can present the expectation ratio 5:6 as a fraction 5/6 and develop scoring tests in that way, or more simply use the area to derive a 30 question test with one portion heavier on the skill (Y) aspect. In theory, something could score exceptional on one axis and average on the other for and overall exceptional rating - 3:6 or 5:3 for example. In this case, someone could be average in knowledge but exceptional in skill or vice versa, thus maintaining a level of proficiency. Furthermore, such an individual may then appropriately theorize or present ideas in that same vein of Skill or Knowledge aspect, indicated by the circumscribed circle. Maybe a student does this by toying with how they do, order, or write their schoolwork. There are many applications, and more so when overlaying additional roles in a hierarchy of higher key factors. Then, you begin to see how circles of influence and median expectations overlap, creating tight knit or destructive outcomes, especially where ideas overlap in gaps of Knowledge and Skill. Inappropriate ideas and such obviously follow the negative trends below expectations. These facts must be considered to adjust factors or provide accountability where lacking.

I'm sure there are plenty of other similar charts out there. This one is a simple easy-to-use graph that is logically consistent with basic math concepts and can be implemented in a variety of ways without formulas or computer algorithms if desired. Things don't have to be so complex and this shows how simple it is to put a visual on expectations and behaviors from basic logical consistency, with a bit of predictive ability. Train your mind, not a.i. Brainpower is the real biotech. Have fun with real predictive programming 🤣

Song: Blue by Sung

Keywords
logicreasonhomeschoolmillennial techniquesthe graphlearning and abilitybehavior and understandingreal predictive programmingvisualizing expectationsmanagement and parenting
