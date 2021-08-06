AxeTruth 07/31 Chat with Axetruth – Where We Are At… Where it's Going.

Looks like we are going in full circle back ... ramp up fake fear of the Covid19 new deltas with false positives from the failed PCR test. This tactic if failing & rebellion is happening all over the world.



1.Americans Should Be Pissed off Right now the PCR test for Covid19 fail its full review being recalled for use due to FALSE POSITIVES.

2. How it started vs. how its going with vaccinated Michael Rapperport.

3. If you are worried about Covid and Delta variants then close the border.

4. Republicans headed to the Senate floor to protest Nancy Pelosi’s tyrannical mask mandate & Maskless House Republicans protest the House chamber’s mask mandate in the Senate chamber of the Capitol

5. Dr. Stella Emanuel is suing Anderson Cooper & CNN for 100 million for defamation



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