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Houthi raid and control of Al-Azhar site, Jizan, Saudi Arabia, 13th June 2020.
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50 views • June 15, 2020
Mirrored from : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v7570qLBIt0
Yemen Wrath YT Channel.

On June 13, the Houthis raided several positions of Saudi forces in the area of al-Azhur near the al-Qais Mount in the Kingdom’s southern province of Jizan. The Yemeni group’s media wing released a 2-minute video of the raid. The video shows Houthi fighters targeting Saudi military fortifications with heavy machine guns, recoilless rifles and anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs).Houthi fighters stormed Al-Azhur’s positions despite a series of intense airstrikes by Saudi-led coalition warplanes. The airstrikes were largely ineffective. The Houthis stepped up their offensive operations along Saudi Arabia’s border in the recent few days. The group also resumed drone and missile attacks on the Kingdom.The Saudi-led coalition’s continued airstrikes and attacks could soon lead to the full collapse of the fragile ceasefire in Yemen. The Houthis’ recent attacks indicate that they will not shy away from a new confrontation.

Commentary : South Front.
Military Situation In Yemen On June 14, 2020 (Map Update) https://southfront.org/military-situation-in-yemen-on-june-14-2020-map-update/

Related : https://www.anti-empire.com/2-million-arab-lives-dont-matter/ 2 Million Arab Lives Don’t Matter
Keywords
yemenhouthisjizan
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