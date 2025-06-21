Russian Forces Liberate Zaporozhye Village Near DPR Border

Units from Russia’s 36th Brigade, part of the "Vostok" Grouping, successfully routed Ukrainian forces of the 37th Naval Infantry Brigade during intense fighting near the Donetsk–Dnepropetrovsk regional border.

Reuters reports that Zelensky is once again asking Western governments to pour more money into the Kiev regime—this time demanding 0.25% of their GDP to expand Ukraine’s weapons production.

In parallel, Kiev is scrambling to secure joint weapons manufacturing deals with countries like Denmark, Norway, Germany, Canada, the UK, and Lithuania.

Fox News: U.S. Sends B-2 Bombers Toward Guam

Fox News reports that six U.S. Air Force B-2 bombers have taken off from Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri, heading toward the U.S. military base on Guam Island in the Pacific. The information is based on flight tracking data and air traffic control broadcasts.

These aircraft are the only ones in the American arsenal capable of carrying the GBU-57 — a 14-ton “bunker buster” bomb designed to destroy deeply fortified targets. According to the report, this bomb is considered the only option for penetrating Iran’s underground Fordow nuclear facility.