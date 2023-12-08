SBN JIMMY SWAGGARTS WORSHIP SATAN & HERE'S PROOF!

THE SATANIC JIMMY SWAGGART (SBN=666) HAVE FLEECED COUNTLESS HUMAN BEINGS OUT OF 100'S OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN THEIR 50+ YEARS AS A MEGA MINISTRY. THEY ARE TRULY WOLVES IN SHEEPS CLOTHING. THYE BRAIN DEAD PEOPLE WHO SUPPORT THEM ARE TRYING TO BUY THEIR WAY INTO HEAVEN.THE SWAGGARTS PUSHED THE PRE-TRIB RAPTURE SCAM FOR YEARS. LOOKING AT THE WORLD TODAY WE KNOW WE'RE ALREADY IN THE TRIBULATION.I THINK THEIR COULD BE A PRE WRATH BUT NO PRE-TRIB. THIS FAKE MEGA MINISTRY IS A SCAM. I YOU STILL SUPPORT THESE CON ARTISTS YOU'RE A FOOL. THE SWAGGARTS WILLBE LEFT BEHING WHEN THE LORD COMES BACK IF THEY DON'T REPENT OF THE LYING, STEALING AND CHEATING!
