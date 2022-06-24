UFOs & ALIENS: "SKIES" - THE FIRMAMENT & FLAT EARTH

#FIRMAMENT #NASA #ALIENS (DON'T FORGET TO LIKE & SHARE!) 👍🏽👍🏽Welcome to The Master's Voice Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).





Today's word: If we're taught one thing and the Bible says something else, who is right? The world has another shape according to God, there is life in the sky and, behind it, "powers in the heavens" who will be shaken from their places in the last days. The shape you may know is different, the luminaries are different. Hear the The Master's Voice.





READ THIS PROPHECY ON TMV BLOG:

https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/06/24/ufos-aliens-skies-part-1/





RELATED PROPHECIES:





THE SILVER MIST: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/11/10/the-silver-mist-november-9-2020/





COUNTERFEITS: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/06/10/ufos-aliens-counterfeits-april-15-2018/





STRANGE FIRE: https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/07/04/desolations-are-determined-pt-6-strange-fire-june-30-2019/





PYRAMIDS: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/06/05/ufos-aliens-pyramids-june-4-2016/





DO NOT TAKE THE PILL: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/03/28/do-not-take-the-pill-march-28-2022/





SATAN AS AN ANGEL OF LIGHT: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/02/17/satan-as-an-angel-of-light-december-8-2021/





PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or email me for other options at [email protected]. If using Paypal DO NOT send your gift with "Purchase Protection", and kindly mention somewhere that it is a gift. This is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services. Thank you and God bless.

Paypal ------- [email protected]





Follow this channel- click subscribe.





SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:





YOUTUBE: https://youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw





YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg





RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice

OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice





BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice

OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog





firmament dome earth flat earth NASA science Bible Prophecy Master's Voice aliens nephilim mighty men end times warning





----------------------------------------------------------------

God must get the glory for what He made, the way He made it. He's been showing me these things for someone to record the truth that matches scripture. I've had these messages for many years yet never felt the need to discuss it and this is my first time revealing it to anyone at all. Everything I needed to say is in the post and video: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/06/24/ufos-aliens-skies-part-1/





All videos mentioned can be found in the description box above. God bless. 🕊🙏🏽 🌺



