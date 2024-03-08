John F. McManus: A Tribute

John F. McManus was a man who spent his life fighting for his country, first as a marine, then as a Bircher. McManus, or “Jack” as his friends and colleagues called him, passed this week at the age of 89. In this episode, Gary Benoit, William F. Jasper, Bill Hahn and Paul Dragu discuss Jack’s John Birch Society legacy.
