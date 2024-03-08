Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
John F. McManus: A Tribute
channel image
The New American
2324 Subscribers
17 views
Published a day ago

John F. McManus was a man who spent his life fighting for his country, first as a marine, then as a Bircher. McManus, or “Jack” as his friends and colleagues called him, passed this week at the age of 89. In this episode, Gary Benoit, William F. Jasper, Bill Hahn and Paul Dragu discuss Jack’s John Birch Society legacy.  


 

Keywords
tributejohn birch societynew americanjohn mcmanus

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket