Ukrainian army running everywhere in the forest belt in panic chased by drone!
The Prisoner
The Prisoner
10085 followers
180 views • 1 day ago

This is the situation on the real battlefield! Suddenly finding out they were being chased by Russian drone, a group of Ukrainian soldiers panicked 360 degrees, they ran in all directions looking for a hiding place to save their lives, but everything didn't go according to plan! The Russian channels released a short clip on September 12, 2025, a clear HD picture showing how a fiber optic FPV drone, operated by the Vanya Ivanov Group, was hunting for the presence of enemy forces in the forest belt west of Pokrovsk The Russian FPV entered through a line of trees during the pursuit, where some of the trunks had been marked with blue laces by Ukraine, marking as a trail mark for their comrades.

The situation then changed more and more tensely, the moment around three Ukrainian soldiers found out that they were being targeted by drone, showed extraordinary panic, and they ran even without a clear shelter. Some of them managed to distract the drone, sheltering among the bushes, but still managed to be found. As a result, several Ukrainian soldiers who could unretreat, were trapped into the siege as ammunition fodder, by Russian FPV operators who continued to work in the sector.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net

Christ is KING!

fpv dronespokrovskvanya ivanov group
