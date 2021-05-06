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Vaxxed Transmission to Unvaxxed I "Vaccidents" I Ideas to Help Counter-Act Vaxx
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193 views • May 06, 2021
4 RESOURCES YOU NEED TODAY:
1. URGENT! 5 Doctors - Roundtable Discussion About Harm from Vaxx
https://rumble.com/vg3drt-urgent-5-doctors-agree-that-covid-19-injections-are-bioweapons-and-discuss-.html
2. Mike Adams Podcast - "Vaccidents"
https://www.brighteon.com/46f6bc00-92e9-4ede-b7d8-d1fa4591ed92
3. American's Frontline Doctors PRESS RELEASE: Vaxx Injuries and Deaths
https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.org/press-releases/new-aflds-issue-brief-uncovers-major-concerns-among-covid-vaccinated-patients
4. Dr. Robin Perry Braun - Video on Vaxx Remediation (Counter-Measures) to Neutralize Harm from Jabs and Protect Against Vaxx Transmissions to Unvaxxed
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KuhJOa9L82Hh/
1. URGENT! 5 Doctors - Roundtable Discussion About Harm from Vaxx
https://rumble.com/vg3drt-urgent-5-doctors-agree-that-covid-19-injections-are-bioweapons-and-discuss-.html
2. Mike Adams Podcast - "Vaccidents"
https://www.brighteon.com/46f6bc00-92e9-4ede-b7d8-d1fa4591ed92
3. American's Frontline Doctors PRESS RELEASE: Vaxx Injuries and Deaths
https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.org/press-releases/new-aflds-issue-brief-uncovers-major-concerns-among-covid-vaccinated-patients
4. Dr. Robin Perry Braun - Video on Vaxx Remediation (Counter-Measures) to Neutralize Harm from Jabs and Protect Against Vaxx Transmissions to Unvaxxed
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KuhJOa9L82Hh/
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