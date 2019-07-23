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Dispelling Disclosure Myths
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59 views • July 23, 2019
Buckminster Fuller attempted to solve the world's problems by improving transportation, housing, production and wise use of resources. Now there is a similar hue and cry from the disclosure community claiming that free-energy devices and the revelation of alien technologies will serve as remedies for the world's problems.
What is your view on these claims now that you are a light being?
“We must tell you that the subterfuge—and the fallacy of this message—is quite painful to watch from our perspective. These are false messengers. It is not that one cannot have free energy and have all manner of advanced technologies to do things of dazzling accomplishment and value, adding enjoyment to the current living experience, and the security and safety, across the board, and the achievement of an ever-greater reach, technologically speaking. The question is truly whether that promise will come from the sources labelled or whether it will come through human growth and learning as inspired by the divine—which is the divine path for human—not to have things handed to them from outsiders. If that were all that were needed, this would have been done long ago and could have been done by the divine realm directly.
If you accept such gifts, you will be making a deal with the devil, so to speak. It is not that the technology cannot be delivered. That is beside the point. It is like a child taking candy from a pedophile who wants to abuse them, and perhaps kill them in the bargain. Put in that light, is the candy worth it?
The same applies to you and your world as a whole. The benefits to society would be demonstrable with a follow-through of the offering, but the intention is not to give you those benefits to better your world. The intention is to give you those benefits to generate false trust, and it will be your undoing if you say yes. This is a dodge and a sinister attempt to make a more direct incursion into your world. It is very much a Trojan horse that will bring with it disaster.”
See the entire channeling with Buckminster Fuller here https://www.getwisdom.com/2018/07/05/buckminster-fuller-channeled-by-karl-mollison-3july2018/
What is your view on these claims now that you are a light being?
“We must tell you that the subterfuge—and the fallacy of this message—is quite painful to watch from our perspective. These are false messengers. It is not that one cannot have free energy and have all manner of advanced technologies to do things of dazzling accomplishment and value, adding enjoyment to the current living experience, and the security and safety, across the board, and the achievement of an ever-greater reach, technologically speaking. The question is truly whether that promise will come from the sources labelled or whether it will come through human growth and learning as inspired by the divine—which is the divine path for human—not to have things handed to them from outsiders. If that were all that were needed, this would have been done long ago and could have been done by the divine realm directly.
If you accept such gifts, you will be making a deal with the devil, so to speak. It is not that the technology cannot be delivered. That is beside the point. It is like a child taking candy from a pedophile who wants to abuse them, and perhaps kill them in the bargain. Put in that light, is the candy worth it?
The same applies to you and your world as a whole. The benefits to society would be demonstrable with a follow-through of the offering, but the intention is not to give you those benefits to better your world. The intention is to give you those benefits to generate false trust, and it will be your undoing if you say yes. This is a dodge and a sinister attempt to make a more direct incursion into your world. It is very much a Trojan horse that will bring with it disaster.”
See the entire channeling with Buckminster Fuller here https://www.getwisdom.com/2018/07/05/buckminster-fuller-channeled-by-karl-mollison-3july2018/
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