BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Dispelling Disclosure Myths
GetWisdom
GetWisdom
55 followers
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
59 views • July 23, 2019
Buckminster Fuller attempted to solve the world's problems by improving transportation, housing, production and wise use of resources. Now there is a similar hue and cry from the disclosure community claiming that free-energy devices and the revelation of alien technologies will serve as remedies for the world's problems.

What is your view on these claims now that you are a light being?


“We must tell you that the subterfuge—and the fallacy of this message—is quite painful to watch from our perspective. These are false messengers. It is not that one cannot have free energy and have all manner of advanced technologies to do things of dazzling accomplishment and value, adding enjoyment to the current living experience, and the security and safety, across the board, and the achievement of an ever-greater reach, technologically speaking. The question is truly whether that promise will come from the sources labelled or whether it will come through human growth and learning as inspired by the divine—which is the divine path for human—not to have things handed to them from outsiders. If that were all that were needed, this would have been done long ago and could have been done by the divine realm directly.
If you accept such gifts, you will be making a deal with the devil, so to speak. It is not that the technology cannot be delivered. That is beside the point. It is like a child taking candy from a pedophile who wants to abuse them, and perhaps kill them in the bargain. Put in that light, is the candy worth it?
The same applies to you and your world as a whole. The benefits to society would be demonstrable with a follow-through of the offering, but the intention is not to give you those benefits to better your world. The intention is to give you those benefits to generate false trust, and it will be your undoing if you say yes. This is a dodge and a sinister attempt to make a more direct incursion into your world. It is very much a Trojan horse that will bring with it disaster.”

See the entire channeling with Buckminster Fuller here https://www.getwisdom.com/2018/07/05/buckminster-fuller-channeled-by-karl-mollison-3july2018/
Keywords
ufochannelingfree energyspiritual warfaredisclosureetkarl mollisonalien agendagetwisdomfulldisclosurenow
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Hegseth Requests $350 Billion for Military, Defends Decisions as Democrats Push Impeachment

Hegseth Requests $350 Billion for Military, Defends Decisions as Democrats Push Impeachment

Douglas Harrington
Yemen Sets $51 Billion Reparations and Political Recognition as Conditions for Ceasefire With Saudi Arabia, Report Says

Yemen Sets $51 Billion Reparations and Political Recognition as Conditions for Ceasefire With Saudi Arabia, Report Says

Garrison Vance
Google AI Chatbot Declines Direct Answer on 2020 Election Winner

Google AI Chatbot Declines Direct Answer on 2020 Election Winner

Chase Codewell
Republicans&#8217; 2026 Defeat Exposes Voter Anger Over War Spending, Economic Decline – Analyst

Republicans’ 2026 Defeat Exposes Voter Anger Over War Spending, Economic Decline – Analyst

Garrison Vance
Trump Urges Congress to Pass Bill Making Daylight Saving Time Permanent

Trump Urges Congress to Pass Bill Making Daylight Saving Time Permanent

Douglas Harrington
Trump Announces Arrival of 1 Million Barrels of Venezuelan Oil in Texas

Trump Announces Arrival of 1 Million Barrels of Venezuelan Oil in Texas

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy