4 Healthy Lunch Ideas For Weight Loss Quick Lunch Ideas

1 Black bean chicken salad recipe 310 calories (1 serving)



Ingredients



2 tsp extra virgin olive oil

3 oz chicken breast

1/8 tsp dried oregano

1/8 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp lemon juice

1/4 tsp mustard

1/2 cup Romaine lettuce, chopped

1/2 cup yellow bell pepper, chopped

1/3 cup tomatoes, chopped

1/4 cup avocado, chopped

1/4 cup red onions, chopped

1/4 cup can black beans, rinsed and drained

salt and plack pepper



Preparation



In a large bowl season the chicken breast with dried oregano, garlic powder, salt and plack pepper and olive oil, and grill the chicken breast on each side until they are completely cooked.



in a large bowl add romaine lettuce, tomato, black beans, yellow bell pepper, avocado, red onion, and the grilled chiken cut into strips.



In a small bowl, whisk oil, mustard, lemon juice, and salt and black pepper. Drizzle over the salad and serve.





2 Tomato, pasta and avocado salad 280 calories (1 serving)



Ingredients



1 oz whole wheat rotini pasta

1/4 tsp mustard

4 cherry tomatoes, halved

1/3 cup avocado, chopped

1/4 cup red onion, chopped

2 oz grilled chicken breast, cut into cubes

1/2 tbsp fresh parsley

2 tsp lemon juice

salt and black pepper



Preparation



Cook the pasta according to package directions.



In a large bowl add tomatoes, avocado, red onion, grilled chicken breast, cooked pasta and fresh parsley.



In a small bowl, whisk, mustard, lemon juice salt and black pepper. Drizzle over the salad and serve.



3 Spinach, chiken and zucchini recipe 190 calories (1 serving)



Ingredients



1/2 cup Zucchini Sliced Into Circles,

1 tsp extra virgin olive oil

1 garlic clove minced

2 oz chicken breast, cut into bite size pieces

1/3 cup canned peas

1 oz spinach leaves

1 tsp lemon juice

2 tbsp water

salt and black pepper



Preparation



Heat the oil and garlic in a frying pan and fry the zucchini, and chicken breast together with 2 tbsp of water, cover and cook until chicken are no longer pink and the zucchini are just tender, about 4-5 minutes.



Uncover and add the spinach, cover and cook for 1 minute, add the peas and cook until hot, stir in lemon juice and serve immediately.



4 Lentils salad with carrots 27 calories (1 serving)



Ingredients



1/4 cup lentils, rinsed

2 oz cooked chicken breast, shredded

1 cup water

1 bay leaf

1 tsp extra-virgin olive oil

1tsp lemon juice

1/2 cup carrots, shredded

1/2 tbsp chopped fresh parsley

1/4 tsp mustard

salt and black pepper



Preparation



In a pot add water and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to maintain a simmer, add lentils, bay leaf, salt and cover and cook until tender, 25 to 30 minutes. Drain, and set a side to cool.



In a large bowl combine drained lentils, carrots, shredded chicken breast, parsley.



In a small bowl, whisk, mustard, lemon juice salt and black pepper. Drizzle over the salad and serve.





I hope you like the lunch recipes ♡