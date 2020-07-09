BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

4 Healthy Lunch Ideas For Weight Loss Quick Lunch Ideas
Healthy Diet & Fitness
Healthy Diet & Fitness
29 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
70 views • July 09, 2020
1 Black bean chicken salad recipe 310 calories (1 serving)

Ingredients

2 tsp extra virgin olive oil
3 oz chicken breast
1/8 tsp dried oregano
1/8 tsp garlic powder
1 tsp lemon juice
1/4 tsp mustard
1/2 cup Romaine lettuce, chopped
1/2 cup yellow bell pepper, chopped
1/3 cup tomatoes, chopped
1/4 cup avocado, chopped
1/4 cup red onions, chopped
1/4 cup can black beans, rinsed and drained
salt and plack pepper

Preparation

In a large bowl season the chicken breast with dried oregano, garlic powder, salt and plack pepper and olive oil, and grill the chicken breast on each side until they are completely cooked.

in a large bowl add romaine lettuce, tomato, black beans, yellow bell pepper, avocado, red onion, and the grilled chiken cut into strips.

In a small bowl, whisk oil, mustard, lemon juice, and salt and black pepper. Drizzle over the salad and serve.


2 Tomato, pasta and avocado salad 280 calories (1 serving)

Ingredients

1 oz whole wheat rotini pasta
1/4 tsp mustard
4 cherry tomatoes, halved
1/3 cup avocado, chopped
1/4 cup red onion, chopped
2 oz grilled chicken breast, cut into cubes
1/2 tbsp fresh parsley
2 tsp lemon juice
salt and black pepper

Preparation

Cook the pasta according to package directions.

In a large bowl add tomatoes, avocado, red onion, grilled chicken breast, cooked pasta and fresh parsley.

In a small bowl, whisk, mustard, lemon juice salt and black pepper. Drizzle over the salad and serve.

3 Spinach, chiken and zucchini recipe 190 calories (1 serving)

Ingredients

1/2 cup Zucchini Sliced Into Circles,
1 tsp extra virgin olive oil
1 garlic clove minced
2 oz chicken breast, cut into bite size pieces
1/3 cup canned peas
1 oz spinach leaves
1 tsp lemon juice
2 tbsp water
salt and black pepper

Preparation

Heat the oil and garlic in a frying pan and fry the zucchini, and chicken breast together with 2 tbsp of water, cover and cook until chicken are no longer pink and the zucchini are just tender, about 4-5 minutes.

Uncover and add the spinach, cover and cook for 1 minute, add the peas and cook until hot, stir in lemon juice and serve immediately.

4 Lentils salad with carrots 27 calories (1 serving)

Ingredients

1/4 cup lentils, rinsed
2 oz cooked chicken breast, shredded
1 cup water
1 bay leaf
1 tsp extra-virgin olive oil
1tsp lemon juice
1/2 cup carrots, shredded
1/2 tbsp chopped fresh parsley
1/4 tsp mustard
salt and black pepper

Preparation

In a pot add water and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to maintain a simmer, add lentils, bay leaf, salt and cover and cook until tender, 25 to 30 minutes. Drain, and set a side to cool.

In a large bowl combine drained lentils, carrots, shredded chicken breast, parsley.

In a small bowl, whisk, mustard, lemon juice salt and black pepper. Drizzle over the salad and serve.


I hope you like the lunch recipes ♡
Keywords
foodrecipedietfitnesshealthy snackyummy goodnessserious fitness
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The $6.3 Billion Binance Hack: Why Gold and Silver Are the Only Safe Haven

The $6.3 Billion Binance Hack: Why Gold and Silver Are the Only Safe Haven

Mike Adams
AI Researcher Publishes Preparedness Checklist as AI-Enabled Cyberattacks Rise

AI Researcher Publishes Preparedness Checklist as AI-Enabled Cyberattacks Rise

Chase Codewell
Prepper Tips: Supply Categories for Emergency Stockpiling

Prepper Tips: Supply Categories for Emergency Stockpiling

Coco Somers
War Department Prepares FORTRESS America Plan for 90-Day Homeland War Survival

War Department Prepares FORTRESS America Plan for 90-Day Homeland War Survival

Douglas Harrington
Japan&#8217;s Emergency Appeal Is a Wake-Up Call: Every Japanese Citizen Should Be a Prepper

Japan’s Emergency Appeal Is a Wake-Up Call: Every Japanese Citizen Should Be a Prepper

Mike Adams
Why You Will Survive the Coming Chaos (Even If You&#8217;re Not Fully Prepared)

Why You Will Survive the Coming Chaos (Even If You’re Not Fully Prepared)

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy